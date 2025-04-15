Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Global Sources Advertising & Exhibitions (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD

Công ty TNHH Global Sources Advertising & Exhibitions (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/05/2025
Sales Marketing

Mức lương
Từ 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 9, Toà nhà D&D, 458 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 2, Quận 3, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD

Global Sources is a renowned B2B platform that offers authentic trade opportunities and market insights to international buyers and suppliers. As a part of Clarion Events, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and bridging connections between businesses in China, Asia, and worldwide. Our services, including trade shows, online marketplace, magazines, and sourcing apps, have empowered millions of buyers across 250 countries to grow their businesses.
Job Objective:
The Sales Supervisor is expected to lead a Trade show sales team effectively for the annual Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam, drive business growth, and contribute to the overall success of the organization by achieving sales targets and fostering strong client relationships.
a Trade show sales team
Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam
To train, guide, and manage the sales team (Account Executives ( AEs)) in their daily activities, develop effective sales strategies to boost performance, and provide necessary sales support. Additionally, aiming to build and maintain personal clients.
Major Responsibilities:
• Motivate, coach, mentor, double-call, and provide ongoing support to team members to help them achieve team goals
• Ensuring daily operations run smoothly for the sales team supporting the execution of strategies set by the manager/head of sales

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Global Sources Advertising & Exhibitions (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Global Sources Advertising & Exhibitions (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Global Sources Advertising & Exhibitions (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 9, Toà nhà D&D, 458 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 2, Quận 3, TP.HCM

