Tuyển Sales Marketing COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 145 - 15 Triệu

• Oversee the day-to-day financial operations, ie. check and record partners/suppliers’ payments and invoices

• Ensure compliance with all relevant accounting standards, tax regulations, and internal policies

• Provide financial, administrative, and clerical support to the organization, ie. check colleagues’ monthly petty cash reports

• Arrange payment for monthly utilities, rental, internet, and telephone bills

• Assist in the company’s internal events when required

• Prepare and submit monthly financial reporting and budgeting to APAC HQ

• Daily bookkeeping and monthly bank statement reconciliation

• Work closely with accountant on monthly basis to submit required document for company book-keeping and assist in account auditing

• Other administration/light HR tasks and support assigned by manager