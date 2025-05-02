Tuyển Sales Marketing COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 145 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: 5th Floor, No. 85 Ben Van Don Street, Ward 9, District 4,
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 145 - 15 Triệu
• Oversee the day-to-day financial operations, ie. check and record partners/suppliers’ payments and invoices
• Ensure compliance with all relevant accounting standards, tax regulations, and internal policies
• Provide financial, administrative, and clerical support to the organization, ie. check colleagues’ monthly petty cash reports
• Arrange payment for monthly utilities, rental, internet, and telephone bills
• Assist in the company’s internal events when required
• Prepare and submit monthly financial reporting and budgeting to APAC HQ
• Daily bookkeeping and monthly bank statement reconciliation
• Work closely with accountant on monthly basis to submit required document for company book-keeping and assist in account auditing
• Other administration/light HR tasks and support assigned by manager
Với Mức Lương 145 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in handling full set account
• Proficient in English (speaking, listening, reading, writing)
Tại COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary Flexibility and great company to work with International environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION REACT VN CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
