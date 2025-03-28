Tuyển Sales Marketing Gia Linh Logistics Services Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Gia Linh Logistics Services Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, 177 Hai Ba Trung, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Exploiting and developing customers, companies and enterprises in need of freight forwarding, import and export goods. Finding new potential customers, in line with the company\'s strengths
- Providing the quotation to the clients
- Performing all aspects of sales process and input/output the relevant information in the system
- Solving the problem for the clients
- Following up the statement of the clients, the payment schedule and cross-checking with Finance Dept. for the payment
- Survey market information/intelligence (Oveaseas Sales)
- Update carriers\' promotion selling rates/information to agents (Oveaseas Sales)
- Seek new agents via networks (WCA, MPL, SeaBlue, …) (Oveaseas Sales)
- Offer selling rate to agents upon specific biz inquiry and non-specific biz (Oveaseas Sales)
- Update local market rates as a regular basis and follow up with existing agents as assigned (Oveaseas Sales)
- Co-ordinate with Export team in booking handling to meet agents\' demand well (Oveaseas Sales)
- Meeting with factories/agents with Seafreight Export (Oveaseas Sales)
- Non-VN biz: send inquiries to agents and offer to another agents(Oveaseas Sales)
- Overseas logistics (trucking/WH/Customs clearance): send inquiries to agents(Oveaseas Sales)
- Send report to team leader
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Gia Linh Logistics Services Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Gia Linh Logistics Services Co., Ltd
