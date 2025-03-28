Tuyển Sales Marketing Gia Linh Logistics Services Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Exploiting and developing customers, companies and enterprises in need of freight forwarding, import and export goods. Finding new potential customers, in line with the company\'s strengths

- Providing the quotation to the clients

- Performing all aspects of sales process and input/output the relevant information in the system

- Solving the problem for the clients

- Following up the statement of the clients, the payment schedule and cross-checking with Finance Dept. for the payment

- Survey market information/intelligence (Oveaseas Sales)

- Update carriers\' promotion selling rates/information to agents (Oveaseas Sales)

- Seek new agents via networks (WCA, MPL, SeaBlue, …) (Oveaseas Sales)

- Offer selling rate to agents upon specific biz inquiry and non-specific biz (Oveaseas Sales)

- Update local market rates as a regular basis and follow up with existing agents as assigned (Oveaseas Sales)

- Co-ordinate with Export team in booking handling to meet agents\' demand well (Oveaseas Sales)

- Meeting with factories/agents with Seafreight Export (Oveaseas Sales)

- Non-VN biz: send inquiries to agents and offer to another agents(Oveaseas Sales)

- Overseas logistics (trucking/WH/Customs clearance): send inquiries to agents(Oveaseas Sales)

- Send report to team leader