Tuyển Sales Marketing Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000)
- Hồ Chí Minh: tầng 14, Tháp A, tòa nhà Viettel, số 285 đường Cách Mạng Tháng 8, P. 12, Q.10, TP. HCM
- Specific Accountabilities
• Own and Hit/Exceed annual Sales Target in assigned specific portfolio.
• Develop and execute strategic plan to achieve Sales target and Expand customer base.
• Effectively communicate the value proposition through proposals and presentations.
• Ensure Reports and other internal intelligence and insight is provided to KAM Team.
• Analyze and Validate pipeline and lead data, Deliver periodic report to KAM team, Provide business insight such as Pipeline, Conversation, Target accounts, Win Loss.
• Report on Key KPI related to opportunity waterfall in order to implement a closed gap compare with Budget.
• Work with KAM and teams to implement targets Sales Strategy.
• Planning and presenting on account development and performance management for Direct report or HOD.
• Work with Internal team on behalf of clients to ensure highest level of service.
• Maintain Sales staff by recruiting, Selecting, Orienting, training, coaching & developing employees as well as counseling and disciplining employees (Planning, Monitoring and appraising job results).
• Understand and able to describe the competitive landscape and market trends.
Healthcare Insurance
