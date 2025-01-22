Tuyển Sales Marketing Schenker Vietnam CO., Ltd.,ho Chi Minh City (Vn6000) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Specific Accountabilities

• Own and Hit/Exceed annual Sales Target in assigned specific portfolio.

• Develop and execute strategic plan to achieve Sales target and Expand customer base.

• Effectively communicate the value proposition through proposals and presentations.

• Ensure Reports and other internal intelligence and insight is provided to KAM Team.

• Analyze and Validate pipeline and lead data, Deliver periodic report to KAM team, Provide business insight such as Pipeline, Conversation, Target accounts, Win Loss.

• Report on Key KPI related to opportunity waterfall in order to implement a closed gap compare with Budget.

• Work with KAM and teams to implement targets Sales Strategy.

• Planning and presenting on account development and performance management for Direct report or HOD.

• Work with Internal team on behalf of clients to ensure highest level of service.

• Maintain Sales staff by recruiting, Selecting, Orienting, training, coaching & developing employees as well as counseling and disciplining employees (Planning, Monitoring and appraising job results).

• Understand and able to describe the competitive landscape and market trends.