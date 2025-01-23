Tuyển Social Media HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại HYUNDAI Kefico
- Hải Dương: Lô XN 01 – Khu công nghiệp Đại An – P. Tứ Minh – TP. Hải Dương – Tỉnh Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Work with local/oversea suppliers to purchase raw materials for production
2. Control supplier capacity.
3. Check shipping document and send to forwarder to do Customs Declaration for import raw materials from suppliers
4. Co-ordinate with production planning, Sales, quality and other related teams to monitor the daily work and satisfy customer demand and production demand.
5. Update and maintain BOM of new parts and new products
6. Use SAP to do regular jobs
7. Prepare materials for new project and pilot samples as P#1, P#2, ISIR
8. Prepare monthly report to submit to manager.
9. Other duties assigned by Group leader/Team manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Fluent English skills include: Speaking, listening, writing, and reading
- Sufficient computer literacy such as MS Excel, Word, Power point
- Strong communication and negotiation skills
Tại HYUNDAI Kefico Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI Kefico
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
