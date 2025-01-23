Tuyển Social Media HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Work with local/oversea suppliers to purchase raw materials for production

2. Control supplier capacity.

3. Check shipping document and send to forwarder to do Customs Declaration for import raw materials from suppliers

4. Co-ordinate with production planning, Sales, quality and other related teams to monitor the daily work and satisfy customer demand and production demand.

5. Update and maintain BOM of new parts and new products

6. Use SAP to do regular jobs

7. Prepare materials for new project and pilot samples as P#1, P#2, ISIR

8. Prepare monthly report to submit to manager.

9. Other duties assigned by Group leader/Team manager.