Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: tầng 23, tầng 26 tòa nhà Handico Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

Designing Office 365 Power Apps solution in line with specifications given by business users. Offering support services for business users regard IT developed applications. Developing auto-workflow/web-app/report using Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Excel and SharePoint. Utilize the Power Platform, including Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Automate, to create business solutions and automate processes. Implementing application and taking it live to staff members. Bug fixing regard IT developed applications. Work closely with users to understand business quirements and translate them into technical solutions. Preparing BRD (if assigned). Conducting training and preparing UMD. Maintaining and enhancing system performance. Supporting users when issues arise. Gathering, validating, and documenting business requirements; analyzing data. Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements and digitalization. Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts. Creating functional specifications for solutions. Implementing and testing of solutions. Supporting business transition and helping to establish chang.

Designing Office 365 Power Apps solution in line with specifications given by business users.

Offering support services for business users regard IT developed applications.

Developing auto-workflow/web-app/report using Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Excel and SharePoint.

Utilize the Power Platform, including Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Automate, to create business solutions and automate processes.

Implementing application and taking it live to staff members.

Bug fixing regard IT developed applications.

Work closely with users to understand business quirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Preparing BRD (if assigned).

Conducting training and preparing UMD.

Maintaining and enhancing system performance.

Supporting users when issues arise.

Gathering, validating, and documenting business requirements; analyzing data.

Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements and digitalization.

Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.

Creating functional specifications for solutions.

Implementing and testing of solutions.

Supporting business transition and helping to establish chang.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

raduated from University majoring in programming and information technology. 3 years of experience in IT service analysis, experience in software development and deployment is an advantage. Experience in Power Platform Development environment and Deployment strategies. Software development with Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) with nice to have experience in SharePoint Knowledge of various technologies, frameworks, platforms, solutions is preferable. Office 365 Power Apps knowledge. Office 365 Power Automate knowledge. Office 365 SharePoint knowledge. Technical document preparation skill. Being proactive. Professional attitude. Project management knowledge / experience is a plus.

raduated from University majoring in programming and information technology.

3 years of experience in IT service analysis, experience in software development and deployment is an advantage.

Experience in Power Platform Development environment and Deployment strategies.

Software development with Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) with nice to have experience in SharePoint

Knowledge of various technologies, frameworks, platforms, solutions is preferable.

Office 365 Power Apps knowledge.

Office 365 Power Automate knowledge.

Office 365 SharePoint knowledge.

Technical document preparation skill.

Being proactive.

Professional attitude.

Project management knowledge / experience is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1 Lương và Phúc Lợi

● Thời gian làm việc 5 ngày/ tuần từ 8h00 đến 17h00 (nghỉ Thứ 7, Chủ Nhật).

● Chế độ thời gian làm việc flexible

● Tham gia đầy đủ Bảo hiểm tuân thủ theo Luật Lao động hiện hành.

● Bảo hiểm sức khỏe

● Hỗ trợ ăn trưa

● Khám sức khỏe định kỳ hàng năm.

● Tối thiểu 13 tháng lương 1 năm,và các khoản thưởng vào các ngày lễ khác.

● Thưởng giới thiệu ứng viên 20M/1 người

● Đánh giá tăng lương 2 lần/năm.

● Tham gia các sự kiện ngoại khóa, hoạt động Team Building, Workshop, tiệc sinh nhật hàng tháng,...

● Du lịch 1 lần/năm trong nước hoặc nước ngoài.

2 Cơ hội nghề nghiệp

● Làm việc, học hỏi và phát triển cùng đồng nghiệp là những kỹ sư trẻ tài năng, đam mê và có lý tưởng lớn

● Được tham gia các chương trình training về kỹ năng công nghệ và kỹ năng mềm, phương pháp làm việc

● Được tư vấn và chia sẻ về phát triển năng lực và nghề nghiệp bản thân.

● Có nhiều cơ hội đi onsite làm việc tại Nhật .

3Môi trường làm việc

● Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, trẻ trung, năng động, công bằng.

● Có cơ hội thăng tiến lên các vị trí Leader, quản lý.

● Tinh thần làm việc nhóm tốt, hỗ trợ nhiệt tình từ đồng nghiệp.

● Tham gia các khóa học training tiếng Nhật, kỹ năng mềm, kiến thức kỹ thuật.

● Tham gia các Club Game, Bóng đá, Tiếng Nhật.

● Có cơ hội làm việc và đào tạo tại Nhật Bản.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin