Tuyển Software Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://tiny.pl/fkwp2pm0. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.

1. DSP - Data Security Professional: Ensure IT compliance for HcP User Departments and IT systems, including but not limited to ISP (Information Security & Privacy) and ITM/ITL (IT for Manufacturing & Laboratory):

• Manage AIM (Authorization and Identity Management) for user departments & IT system

• Ensure ISP (Information Security and Privacy) compliance for HcP. Maintain IT compliant documentations & processes. Perform IT compliance related selfcheck and audit.

• Coordinate IT compliance related activities & projects for HcP. Ensure IT compliance awareness for HcP users via training/ communication.

2. IT Infra Engineer: covering IT infrastructure for HcP Departments, inc. IT for Manufacturing (ITM) and IT for Laboratory (ITL):

• Ensure 24x7 KTBR (Keep the Business Running) & operation excellence for HcP's IT Infrastructure including servers, workstations, DB, networking and IT equipments, etc

• Perform service request fullfillment, technical consultancy, incident & problem management, change management for IT infra topics at plant.

• Responsible for IT infra capacity planning, budgeting, project management, IT asset management, DRP/ BCP, and continous improvement for responsible services