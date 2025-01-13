Tuyển Software Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://tiny.pl/fkwp2pm0. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.
1. DSP - Data Security Professional: Ensure IT compliance for HcP User Departments and IT systems, including but not limited to ISP (Information Security & Privacy) and ITM/ITL (IT for Manufacturing & Laboratory):
• Manage AIM (Authorization and Identity Management) for user departments & IT system
• Ensure ISP (Information Security and Privacy) compliance for HcP. Maintain IT compliant documentations & processes. Perform IT compliance related selfcheck and audit.
• Coordinate IT compliance related activities & projects for HcP. Ensure IT compliance awareness for HcP users via training/ communication.
2. IT Infra Engineer: covering IT infrastructure for HcP Departments, inc. IT for Manufacturing (ITM) and IT for Laboratory (ITL):
• Ensure 24x7 KTBR (Keep the Business Running) & operation excellence for HcP's IT Infrastructure including servers, workstations, DB, networking and IT equipments, etc
• Perform service request fullfillment, technical consultancy, incident & problem management, change management for IT infra topics at plant.
• Responsible for IT infra capacity planning, budgeting, project management, IT asset management, DRP/ BCP, and continous improvement for responsible services

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai

Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Street No.8, Long Thanh Industrial Zone, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

