Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/07/2025
DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 06th Floor, Phuong Long 2 Building, 16 Nguyen Truong To, Ward 13, Dist. 4

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ROLE
• You will be responsible for defining, provisioning and managing the cloud environments
• Automate, build and deploy solutions
• Propose approach/tools to fit to purposes
• Collaborate with Engineering, Product and Support teams on design and deployment best practices
• Participate in R&D
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Creating and configuring virtualized systems in the AWS environment;
• Performing infrastructure upgrades and updates to maximize system efficiency while minimizing downtime;
• Deploying applications in AWS using EC2 instances and Elastic Beanstalk;
• Creating blueprints using CloudFormation templates for common workloads;
• Implementing automation using scripting languages (e.g., Python, Perl) to manage AWS services;
• Building tools for deployment, monitoring, and troubleshooting of system resources in an AWS environment;
• Developing software components in Java/Python .NET that interact with AWS cloud services by leveraging the AWS APIs;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24)

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

