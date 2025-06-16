Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tư Vấn Ideal Life (IZIon24) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ROLE

• You will be responsible for defining, provisioning and managing the cloud environments

• Automate, build and deploy solutions

• Propose approach/tools to fit to purposes

• Collaborate with Engineering, Product and Support teams on design and deployment best practices

• Participate in R&D

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Creating and configuring virtualized systems in the AWS environment;

• Performing infrastructure upgrades and updates to maximize system efficiency while minimizing downtime;

• Deploying applications in AWS using EC2 instances and Elastic Beanstalk;

• Creating blueprints using CloudFormation templates for common workloads;

• Implementing automation using scripting languages (e.g., Python, Perl) to manage AWS services;

• Building tools for deployment, monitoring, and troubleshooting of system resources in an AWS environment;

• Developing software components in Java/Python .NET that interact with AWS cloud services by leveraging the AWS APIs;