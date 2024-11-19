Tuyển Software tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vinhome Grand Park, Nguyễn Xiển, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, Quận 9
Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Analyze solutions and thoroughly understand the system requirements and software product features.
Plan, develop strategies, and create testing tools for each product.
Knowledge and hands-on experience in software testing and related processes.
Careful, detail-oriented, and methodical.
Writing test cases, checklists, and reporting issues.
Working closely with the development team to clarify requirements.
Ability to work well in a team and meet tight deadlines.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
