Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/09/2025
SEO

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng SEO Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sonatus Building, 15 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Sài Gòn, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc SEO Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop & Execute SEO Strategies:
On-page & Content Optimization:
Perform in-depth On-page optimizations (meta tags, internal linking, site structure, product image optimization, keyword targeting) to enhance search performance.
Collaborate closely with the Content Marketing team to ensure all published materials, especially those related to fashion trends, styling tips, etc., are fully optimized for SEO.
Link Building & Off-page SEO:
Design and manage a high-quality, safe, and effective link-building program, tailored to the fashion industry.
Identify and capitalize on digital PR opportunities, partnering with fashion bloggers/influencers to boost domain authority.
Technical SEO & Audits:
Conduct regular, thorough SEO audits, identifying and implementing technical fixes to improve website performance (page speed, mobile-friendliness, URL structure, product schema markup, etc.).
Work in conjunction with the web development team to implement technical SEO initiatives.
Performance Analysis & Reporting:
Monitor and conduct in-depth analysis of SEO performance using tools like Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, and SEMrush.
Translate data into actionable insights and concrete recommendations for improvement.
Provide regular reports on SEO KPIs and growth opportunities to stakeholders.
Research & Adaptation:
Stay constantly updated on search engine algorithm changes, new SEO trends, particularly within the e-commerce and fashion industries, to continuously refine and optimize our strategy.
Conduct market and competitor research to uncover new opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient with SEO tools (Ahrefs, SEMrush, Screaming Frog, GA4, Search Console, Looker Studio) and CMS (WordPress); basic UI/UX understanding.
Bonus: ASO, Marketing Automation, AI in SEO/content, team leadership/mentorship.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving
Proactive, adaptable, and effective in both independent and team environments.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full social, health, unemployment & accident insurance on 100% salary
100% salary during probation
Competitive salary with quarterly & annual bonuses
Staff discounts 30–50%, internal sales up to 85%
Engagement events: Happy Friday, Birthday, Mid-Autumn, Christmas, Year-End Party, Team Building...
Modern office, fully equipped (laptop, phone, 3CX software)
Young, dynamic, and professional environment; chance to work with top fashion managers
Training & development with experienced retail experts; regular courses to enhance professional & soft skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Sài Gòn Royal, 91 Pasteur, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

