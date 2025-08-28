Tuyển SEO CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Develop & Execute SEO Strategies:

On-page & Content Optimization:

Perform in-depth On-page optimizations (meta tags, internal linking, site structure, product image optimization, keyword targeting) to enhance search performance.

Collaborate closely with the Content Marketing team to ensure all published materials, especially those related to fashion trends, styling tips, etc., are fully optimized for SEO.

Link Building & Off-page SEO:

Design and manage a high-quality, safe, and effective link-building program, tailored to the fashion industry.

Identify and capitalize on digital PR opportunities, partnering with fashion bloggers/influencers to boost domain authority.

Technical SEO & Audits:

Conduct regular, thorough SEO audits, identifying and implementing technical fixes to improve website performance (page speed, mobile-friendliness, URL structure, product schema markup, etc.).

Work in conjunction with the web development team to implement technical SEO initiatives.

Performance Analysis & Reporting:

Monitor and conduct in-depth analysis of SEO performance using tools like Google Analytics 4, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, and SEMrush.

Translate data into actionable insights and concrete recommendations for improvement.

Provide regular reports on SEO KPIs and growth opportunities to stakeholders.

Research & Adaptation:

Stay constantly updated on search engine algorithm changes, new SEO trends, particularly within the e-commerce and fashion industries, to continuously refine and optimize our strategy.

Conduct market and competitor research to uncover new opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient with SEO tools (Ahrefs, SEMrush, Screaming Frog, GA4, Search Console, Looker Studio) and CMS (WordPress); basic UI/UX understanding.

Bonus: ASO, Marketing Automation, AI in SEO/content, team leadership/mentorship.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving

Proactive, adaptable, and effective in both independent and team environments.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full social, health, unemployment & accident insurance on 100% salary

100% salary during probation

Competitive salary with quarterly & annual bonuses

Staff discounts 30–50%, internal sales up to 85%

Engagement events: Happy Friday, Birthday, Mid-Autumn, Christmas, Year-End Party, Team Building...

Modern office, fully equipped (laptop, phone, 3CX software)

Young, dynamic, and professional environment; chance to work with top fashion managers

Training & development with experienced retail experts; regular courses to enhance professional & soft skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)

