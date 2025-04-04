Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

- Ensure the effective management and quality of service providers in common areas within the shopping mall (internal/external circulation areas, sanitation, space, technical equipment, security, etc.).

- Responsible for coordinating with service providers to resolve arising issues, holding weekly meetings to ensure timely support measures.

- Collaborate with the asset management team at the shopping mall.

- Responsible for the mall’s revenue and expenses, proposing solutions to optimize operational costs.

- Coordinate with relevant departments (Leasing, Legal, HR, etc.) to ensure smooth operations.

- Prepare reports related to rent, outstanding debts, revenue, equipment, materials, and technical matters.

- Provide regular reports to the Regional Manager and the Shopping Mall Director.

- Perform other duties as required by the job and as assigned by management at various levels.