Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Trưởng phòng tài chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 555b Đại lộ Bình Dương, Hiệp Thành, Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bạc Liêu

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

- Ensure the effective management and quality of service providers in common areas within the shopping mall (internal/external circulation areas, sanitation, space, technical equipment, security, etc.).
- Responsible for coordinating with service providers to resolve arising issues, holding weekly meetings to ensure timely support measures.
- Collaborate with the asset management team at the shopping mall.
- Responsible for the mall’s revenue and expenses, proposing solutions to optimize operational costs.
- Coordinate with relevant departments (Leasing, Legal, HR, etc.) to ensure smooth operations.
- Prepare reports related to rent, outstanding debts, revenue, equipment, materials, and technical matters.
- Provide regular reports to the Regional Manager and the Shopping Mall Director.
- Perform other duties as required by the job and as assigned by management at various levels.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: University degree.
- Work experience: 3-5 years of experience.
- Office skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Languages: Fluent in English.
- Attitude: Proactive, disciplined, creative, responsible, etc.

Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 163 Phan Đăng Lưu Phường 1 Quận Phú Nhuận

