Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
- Bình Dương: 555b Đại lộ Bình Dương, Hiệp Thành, Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bạc Liêu
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
- Ensure the effective management and quality of service providers in common areas within the shopping mall (internal/external circulation areas, sanitation, space, technical equipment, security, etc.).
- Responsible for coordinating with service providers to resolve arising issues, holding weekly meetings to ensure timely support measures.
- Collaborate with the asset management team at the shopping mall.
- Responsible for the mall’s revenue and expenses, proposing solutions to optimize operational costs.
- Coordinate with relevant departments (Leasing, Legal, HR, etc.) to ensure smooth operations.
- Prepare reports related to rent, outstanding debts, revenue, equipment, materials, and technical matters.
- Provide regular reports to the Regional Manager and the Shopping Mall Director.
- Perform other duties as required by the job and as assigned by management at various levels.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Work experience: 3-5 years of experience.
- Office skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Languages: Fluent in English.
- Attitude: Proactive, disciplined, creative, responsible, etc.
Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Central Retail Vietnam - Property Business Unit
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI