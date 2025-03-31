Tuyển Tư vấn thẩm mỹ/Spa Damen Song Cam Shipyard Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB CONTEXT

Damen Song Cam Shipyard is engineering, outfitting, commissioning and delivering various Damen standard ship types. Basic designs and most components are delivered to DSCS by Damen Shipyards Gorinchem. DSCS will complete the detailed design, and production information, which will be used during the assembly of the vessels.

The Quality Control (QC) department is securing quality in a way that supports maximum efficiency

of the production activity. QC is an important initiator of product and process improvements.

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF THE JOB

The QC supervisor (Electrical part) shall be in charge of inspection work and responsibilities of quality control of product (electrical part) during process until completion, and finally project is completely constructed to comply with company procedures, Damen standards, and specification and manufacturer requirement. The QC supervisor in electrical part is responsible for monitoring and checking all electrical activities on board and in shop.

Electrical part

Pre-inspection:

- Review the construction method statements and make comments per Inspection Test Plan (ITPs), procedures & specification.