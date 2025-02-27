Tuyển UI/UX Designer Luxoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Luxoft Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Remote Vietnam, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and design of graphical user interfaces for complex in-Vehicle Information and Communication systems for Chinese market.
- Preparation of screen design for target integration including color management and quality control.
- Design and specify user interfaces and animations using participatory and iterative design techniques, including customer workshops and other forms of requirements discovery.
- Effectively communicate research findings, conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually.
- Create and analyze design language in order to produce design prototypes and design systems.
- Working with an interdisciplinary team that includes other designers, human factors, project management, business and brand strategists, and hardware and software developers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 5 years of user interface/animation design experience.
- Experience in Automotive Industry.
- Strong knowledge of user interface design processes and methodology.
- Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, and Figma.
Tại Luxoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Luxoft Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
