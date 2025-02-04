Tuyển Area sales manager United Vision làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Day to day management of a strong supportive client from Khanh Hoa Province and ending in Ca Mau Province ( Ho Chi Minh), from Lao Cai Province and ending in Bac Ninh Province (Ha Noi), from Binh Thuan City and ending in Thanh Hoa Province (Da Nang).

• Assisting in hiring new sales employees and offering them training sessions, building up the team.

• Preparing overall business plan as well as setting sales goals reasonably for each team member.

• Regularly reviewing the sales data and creating the reports to the Sales Director.

• Organizing sales meetings every morning to analyze sales insights & daily activities.

• Leading a team of sales personnel, assigning them tasks and keeping track of them.

• Working with company Chef Team to conduct training, achieve the newest product information, plan for the demo class (public or accounts) with clients including Demo Chef recommendation.

• Ensuring that sales staffs are appropriately trained and competent to perform their job duties.

• Attending to all the training provided by marketing or manufacture (distribution brands).

• Providing ongoing training, motivation, and development of sales associates to ensure that sales and profits are effectively managed and maintained.

• Schedule to visit clients with Sales Team Numbers or Technician Team and provide the maintaining service to clients.

• Offering detailed product information to the clients, answering all the questions of the clients related to the product and/or services.