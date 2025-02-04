Tuyển Area sales manager United Vision làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Area sales manager United Vision làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

United Vision
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
United Vision

Area sales manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại United Vision

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: 452 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, P.Khuê Trung, Q.Cẩm Lệ. Tp.Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Day to day management of a strong supportive client from Khanh Hoa Province and ending in Ca Mau Province ( Ho Chi Minh), from Lao Cai Province and ending in Bac Ninh Province (Ha Noi), from Binh Thuan City and ending in Thanh Hoa Province (Da Nang).
• Assisting in hiring new sales employees and offering them training sessions, building up the team.
• Preparing overall business plan as well as setting sales goals reasonably for each team member.
• Regularly reviewing the sales data and creating the reports to the Sales Director.
• Organizing sales meetings every morning to analyze sales insights & daily activities.
• Leading a team of sales personnel, assigning them tasks and keeping track of them.
• Working with company Chef Team to conduct training, achieve the newest product information, plan for the demo class (public or accounts) with clients including Demo Chef recommendation.
• Ensuring that sales staffs are appropriately trained and competent to perform their job duties.
• Attending to all the training provided by marketing or manufacture (distribution brands).
• Providing ongoing training, motivation, and development of sales associates to ensure that sales and profits are effectively managed and maintained.
• Schedule to visit clients with Sales Team Numbers or Technician Team and provide the maintaining service to clients.
• Offering detailed product information to the clients, answering all the questions of the clients related to the product and/or services.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại United Vision Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại United Vision

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

United Vision

United Vision

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 188 Thái Thịnh, Láng Hạ, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

