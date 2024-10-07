Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2024
FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Automation Tester

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tòa nhà B1, Đại Lộ Khoa học, P.Ghềnh Ráng, Tp.Quy Nhơn, Tỉnh Bình Định, TP Quy Nhơn ...và 1 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Automation: Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts using Selenium, JMeter, and Micro Focus UFT/QTP to ensure comprehensive test coverage. • API Testing: Perform API testing using tools like Postman, ensuring reliable and accurate communication between systems. • CI/CD Integration: Integrate automated tests into the CI/CD pipeline using Jenkins, ensuring early detection of issues. • Version Control: Manage and maintain test scripts in version control systems using GIT. • Test Environment Management: Configure and maintain test environments on Linux, ensuring consistency and reliability of test results. • Bug Tracking: Use Bugzilla and JIRA for tracking, managing, and reporting bugs, ensuring clear communication and resolution of issues. • Collaboration: Work closely with developers, project managers, and other QA team members to deliver high-quality software solutions. • Documentation: Create and maintain detailed documentation for test cases, scripts, and test results. • Manual Testing: Perform manual testing as required, ensuring that all features meet the required standards before release. • Continuous Improvement: Stay updated with the latest testing tools and techniques, and continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience: 4+ years of experience in QA automation and manual testing.
• Testing Tools Expertise: Proficiency in Selenium, JMeter, Micro Focus UFT/QTP, and Postman.
• API Testing: Strong experience in testing APIs, including designing and executing test cases.
• CI/CD & Version Control: Experience with Jenkins for CI/CD integration and GIT for version control.
• Linux Proficiency: Strong skills in working with Linux environments for test configuration and management.
• Bug Tracking & Test Management: Experience using Bugzilla and JIRA for managing and tracking testing activities.
• Python Scripting: Proficiency in Python for scripting and automation tasks.
• Communication: Strong communication skills with the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
• Preferred Qualifications:
• Test Management: Experience with Microsoft TFS for test management is a plus.
• Office Tools: Proficiency in Microsoft Office for documentation and reporting.

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be part of our hugely international environment; we are currently working with the USA customer, where you can have many opportunities to working oversea. • Competitive salary package based on skills and experience; • Awesome social events and parties for employees; • We create great teams and take very good care of them; • Great opportunity to grow with the company; • Frequent staff activities and company parties; • Awesome social events and parties for employees; • Signing Bonus: 30M - 70M (Case by case) • 20% discount on school fee if your sons/ daughters join FPT School; • Udemy/ ELSA PRO accounts for every employee & Udacity accounts for Managers.
Special offer for SENIOR level: • Relocating package: Up to 100M (for senior candidates from Hanoi/HCM.C to Danang City); • Loan support: 4% interest rate (1 – 2 Billion VND package)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

