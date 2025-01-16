Tuyển Automation Tester CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN AVERNA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. JOB SUMMARY

• Averna’s products are automation equipment for semiconductors and consumer electronics factories. Averna is specialized in electrical and optics testing technology

• System design engineer perform the combine role of system architect and engineering project manager (EPM),

• System engineer interacts with customers, provides technical solution and support project manager/sale manager to acquire business opportunity.

• System design engineer leads project team consist of mechanical, electrical, optical and software engineers to research and design the solution concept into workable prototype. And develop the prototype into production-ready system according to customer requirement and project’s budget and timeline.

2. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

1. First tier technical contact with customer:

- Direct contact with customers to communicate product technical requirements

- Advise and discuss with customer to define details specification, scope and objectives

- Meeting, do presentation and persuade customer to accept solution concepts.