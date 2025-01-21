Tuyển Automation Tester TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Automation Tester

TMA Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
TMA Solutions

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại TMA Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview:
We are looking for a talented Automation Tester to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for quality assurance and a strong background in automated testing processes, helping us deliver robust and reliable software solutions
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and define test cases.
Execute automated tests and analyze results to ensure software quality.
Identify, document, and track bugs to ensure timely resolution.
Enhance existing test automation frameworks and propose improvements.
Work with CI/CD pipelines to integrate automated testing processes.
Provide detailed test reports and ensure comprehensive test coverage

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
At least 1 year of experience in automation testing or relevant fields
Hands-on experience with automation tools like Selenium, Appium, or Robot Framework.
Proficient in at least one programming language (e.g., Java, Python, C#).
Solid understanding of testing methodologies, SDLC, and Agile practices.
Familiarity with CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab) and version control systems.
Experience with API testing tools (e.g., Postman, RestAssured)
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Detail-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results
TOEIC score: ≥650 or an equivalent level of English proficiency.

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TMA Solutions

TMA Solutions

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chính, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

