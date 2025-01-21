Tuyển Automation Tester TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà TMA, Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Overview:

We are looking for a talented Automation Tester to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for quality assurance and a strong background in automated testing processes, helping us deliver robust and reliable software solutions

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain automated test scripts and frameworks.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and define test cases.

Execute automated tests and analyze results to ensure software quality.

Identify, document, and track bugs to ensure timely resolution.

Enhance existing test automation frameworks and propose improvements.

Work with CI/CD pipelines to integrate automated testing processes.

Provide detailed test reports and ensure comprehensive test coverage

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

At least 1 year of experience in automation testing or relevant fields

Hands-on experience with automation tools like Selenium, Appium, or Robot Framework.

Proficient in at least one programming language (e.g., Java, Python, C#).

Solid understanding of testing methodologies, SDLC, and Agile practices.

Familiarity with CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab) and version control systems.

Experience with API testing tools (e.g., Postman, RestAssured)

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Good communication and teamwork skills.

Detail-oriented and committed to delivering high-quality results

TOEIC score: ≥650 or an equivalent level of English proficiency.

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually

Competitive salary and bonus

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

