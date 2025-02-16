Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Automation Tester TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Automation Tester

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: TTC, 253 Hoàng văn Thụ, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Understand project documents and can identify test requirements.
Actively provide feedback on the task assignments.
Develop test cases and prepare test data.
Implement test scripts when appropriate.
Execute test cases and/or test scripts.
Report bugs found and test results.
Communicate issues to the project supervisor in a timely manner.
Accurately complete and submit status reports in a timely manner to the project supervisor.
Do research on related technologies.
Provide technical support/coaching for less experienced members to increase team’s productivity.
Research various technologies and products in the market in order to leverage the best solutions for team/client requests.
Develop Test Automation Application and support more advanced features for products
Build up CI/CD solution if requested.
Do code review.
Do POC.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3YOE+ as an Automation Test Engineer
Good English (be able to communicate with clients)
Basic knowledge on at least two of the following: Python, Java, Javascript, Selenium
Having hands-on experience at API and database
Experience in defining test cases from functional requirements
Experience in cross browser/environment testing
Experience in at least one of the following: web automation, desktop app automation, mobile automation
Understanding of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) processes, and
integrating Karate tests with CI/CD pipelines
Basic knowledge of Git for version control
Good communication in English is a big plus
Be willing to work hard, tackle difficult issues and research new technology quickly.
Creative, honest, research skills, critical thinking and teamwork
Good ability to learning new things

Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What could we offer you?
Working and growing with a group of diverse talents that is cross-functioning, self-organizing, and empowered to deliver values to our clients.
Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.
Enjoy a professional working environment, where people assess each other honestly, communicate openly and support each other enthusiastically.
Attractive bonuses and compensations:
Salary: Competitive salary
13-month salary + business bonus + project bonus.
Meal supplement: 660k/month
Performance review once a year, special review in 3-6 months for outliers
Health, Unemployment and Social insurances
Annual health check-up and dental check-up
Premium Health Care
12 Vacation days + Extra leave (+2 days for every 5 years of work)
Welfare visits

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

TP&P Technology Co. Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Head Office: 302 Le Van Sy, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC, North Branch: Hai Ba Trung Dist., Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

