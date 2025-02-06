Tuyển Automation Tester Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I

- 11, Road D2, Saigon Hi

- Tech Park, Tang Nhon Phu B Ward, Thu Duc City

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Responsible to make PLC program for Line production and machine automatic.
- Analyzing & designing to improve automation systems’ productivity & efficiency.
- Controlling & maximizing efficiency for existing automation system, machines and equipment.
- Regularly inspect equipment and machinery to promptly come up with solutions to minimize machine failures.
- Manage and prepare spare parts for machinery to ensure timely solving of problems.
- Set up and operation new machine, new line.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree: Automation Control, Mechatronics, Electronics, Mechanical.
- Understanding about C, C++, PLC, Robot.

Tại Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot I-11 , D2 street, Hi-Tech Park, Tang Nhon Phu B Ward, District 9, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

