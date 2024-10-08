Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

Mức lương
18 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 72

- 74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu

- Act as an interpreter during sales meetings and business trips, translating from Japanese to Vietnamese and vice versa.
- Assist the Japanese Executive Manager with daily administrative tasks, including managing calendars and conveying information to Vietnamese managers and relevant teams.
- Coordinate business trip arrangements, including booking flights, hotels, and transportation.
- Create sales reports as required.
- Handle confidential information with a high level of discretion and professionalism.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduated
- Experience working in a Japanese company
- N1-N2 Japanese level
- Good English level
- Nice voice, good communication skills
- Able to work under pressure with good co-operation
- Willingness to travel frequently for business trips
- Male candidates will be given preference
- Proven experience as an assistant, translator, or in a similar role.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook.

Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thử việc: Full salary during the training and probation
Thời gian làm việc: Working time: 8:30 - 17:30, from Monday - Friday
Ngày nghỉ: 12 annual leave days/ year and added up to seniority
Phúc lợi:
- Participating Social Insurance with full wages
- Accident Insurance 24/24 is bought at the first working day
- Added bonus at the end of year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Centec Tower, 72-74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Võ Thị Sáu, quận 3, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

