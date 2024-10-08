Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 72 - 74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Nhật Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu

- Act as an interpreter during sales meetings and business trips, translating from Japanese to Vietnamese and vice versa.

- Assist the Japanese Executive Manager with daily administrative tasks, including managing calendars and conveying information to Vietnamese managers and relevant teams.

- Coordinate business trip arrangements, including booking flights, hotels, and transportation.

- Create sales reports as required.

- Handle confidential information with a high level of discretion and professionalism.

- Perform other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduated

- Experience working in a Japanese company

- N1-N2 Japanese level

- Good English level

- Nice voice, good communication skills

- Able to work under pressure with good co-operation

- Willingness to travel frequently for business trips

- Male candidates will be given preference

- Proven experience as an assistant, translator, or in a similar role.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

- Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook.

Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thử việc: Full salary during the training and probation

Thời gian làm việc: Working time: 8:30 - 17:30, from Monday - Friday

Ngày nghỉ: 12 annual leave days/ year and added up to seniority

Phúc lợi:

- Participating Social Insurance with full wages

- Accident Insurance 24/24 is bought at the first working day

- Added bonus at the end of year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Tài Chính TNHH Một Thành Viên Quốc Tế Việt Nam JACCS

