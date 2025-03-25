Tuyển Brand Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Brand Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
British University Vietnam (BUV)

Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Khu đô thị Ecopark, Xuân Quan, Văn Giang, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION PURPOSE
In this role, you will be supporting the development and enhancement of BUV brand awareness and values by re-defining BUV brand\'s positioning, building a consistent brand image & brand essence.
You will be collaborating with team leader, head of department, MKT and university-wide colleagues, students, marketing agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the planning, production, and execution of marketing and branding campaigns.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
Programmes promotion:
•Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans for academic programmes, focusing on driving student enrollments.
•Create compelling messaging to promote programmes, tailored to target audiences.
•Identify and leverage effective marketing channels to reach target audiences.
•Liaise with cross-departments, especially faculty, to develop programmes’ collaterals and other promotional content and materials.
•Work closely with Digital, Social and PR Communication team to deploy campaigns to promote programmes and scholarship/bursary to acquire new leads.
•Plan and execute market penetration strategies for new markets (domestic & international), co-branding, sponsorship, and partnership opportunities to acquire public interests.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ecopark campus, Ecopark Township, Van Giang District, Hung Yen

Tuyển Brand Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận British University Vietnam (BUV)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm