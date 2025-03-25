Tuyển Brand Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION PURPOSE

In this role, you will be supporting the development and enhancement of BUV brand awareness and values by re-defining BUV brand\'s positioning, building a consistent brand image & brand essence.

You will be collaborating with team leader, head of department, MKT and university-wide colleagues, students, marketing agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the planning, production, and execution of marketing and branding campaigns.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Programmes promotion:

•Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans for academic programmes, focusing on driving student enrollments.

•Create compelling messaging to promote programmes, tailored to target audiences.

•Identify and leverage effective marketing channels to reach target audiences.

•Liaise with cross-departments, especially faculty, to develop programmes’ collaterals and other promotional content and materials.

•Work closely with Digital, Social and PR Communication team to deploy campaigns to promote programmes and scholarship/bursary to acquire new leads.

•Plan and execute market penetration strategies for new markets (domestic & international), co-branding, sponsorship, and partnership opportunities to acquire public interests.