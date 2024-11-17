Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà VTV GHTK, số 8 Phạm Hùng, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Product Management

Product Business Analyst will work with different departments (Operation Department, Technology Center, Customer Service, design team, ..) to optimize products to bring more useful products, save costs, boost profits, and increase the satisfaction of both customers and internal staff:

– Create and maintain a product development roadmap including product research, market research, competitive analysis, planning, positioning, roadmap development, requirements development product launch, etc;

– Combine research on user needs, market analysis, and product requirements to reach product optimization solutions;

– Design UI, and UX for company products with design patterns, optimize interface to improve user experience;

– Draw up business documents, solution documents, and user manuals to systematize, manage business processes, and support users;

– Run UAT testing, evaluate and elicit to improve products;

– Collaborate with the Data Analytics team to have features insight and compile to make reports and identify actions that need improvement;

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

– Graduated from universities in majors: Logistics, Supply chain, Economics, Business Administration, Finance, Maths, Information System.

– Strong business sense are mandatory.

– Experiences with data analytics tools and proficiency in Excel, SQL (optional) and Power BI (optional).

– Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

– Have the ability to interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques.

– Ability to multi-task and work independently under tight deadlines.

– Good at communication skills, Detail-oriented, strong organizational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Competitive salary: up to $800/month (Negotiable, and periodically reviewed based on your capacity).

– Truly cares about you and your experience at GHTK – Rewards and Promotions are available on special occasions.

– Attractive insurance package – You will be provided with a package of Generali premium health insurance, along with other benefits in accordance with Vietnam Labour Law: Health Insurance, Social Insurance,...

– Special and worthy welfare regimes – There are 12 days off per year, 13th-month salary, yearly Kick-off & Team-building events with various bonding activities at workplace.

– Amazing culture – Our working environment is young and dynamic with many promotion opportunities, creating a sustainable career path.

– Opportunity to work with the best – We not only hire talents but also collaborative ones.

– Get maximum support to master operations knowledge with additional leadership skills to meet the job’s requirements.

– Be empowered, self-determined, and have enough space for self-development in a typical E-logistics environment.

