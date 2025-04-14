Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT IS
- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
We are looking for a Business Analyst (BA) to join our technology projects. The ideal candidate will work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, analyze business needs, and support the implementation of effective solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and clarify business requirements.
- Document business requirements (BRD, SRS) and propose appropriate solutions.
- Assist in designing business processes, data flows, and user experience workflows.
- Work closely with technical teams to ensure business requirements are accurately implemented.
- Conduct system testing and user acceptance testing (UAT) before deployment.
- Train and guide end-users on system functionalities.
- Monitor system performance post-implementation and recommend improvements.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary: Includes performance-based bonuses.
- 13th-Month Salary & Additional Bonuses: Project bonuses, business performance bonuses, and other incentives based on individual and team achievements.
- Health & Insurance: Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and their families, including periodic health check-ups.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
