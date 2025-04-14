Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are looking for a Business Analyst (BA) to join our technology projects. The ideal candidate will work closely with stakeholders to gather requirements, analyze business needs, and support the implementation of effective solutions.

Responsibilities:

- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and clarify business requirements.

- Document business requirements (BRD, SRS) and propose appropriate solutions.

- Assist in designing business processes, data flows, and user experience workflows.

- Work closely with technical teams to ensure business requirements are accurately implemented.

- Conduct system testing and user acceptance testing (UAT) before deployment.

- Train and guide end-users on system functionalities.

- Monitor system performance post-implementation and recommend improvements.

Benefits:

- Competitive Salary: Includes performance-based bonuses.

- 13th-Month Salary & Additional Bonuses: Project bonuses, business performance bonuses, and other incentives based on individual and team achievements.

- Health & Insurance: Participation in FPTCare insurance for both employees and their families, including periodic health check-ups.