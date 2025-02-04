Tuyển Business Analyst Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Be Group Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Be Group Joint Stock Company

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 28 Bis Mac Dinh Chi, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Marketplace Analyst works in collaboration with Marketplace Managers and the Head of Marketplace to execute projects that will tackle several critical operational challenges for be Group among other key operational pillars with a deep analytical approach. We aim to ensure an optimal user experience when using be Group‘s service in Vietnam.
Responsibilities:
- Identify new and scale existing processes to allow be Group to efficiently operate and realize growth.
- Automate processes to drive operational efficiencies and improve marketplace reliability.
- Dig in our data and use your analytic skills to identify opportunities and pitch new project ideas.
- Take big picture ideas and break them into actionable steps, own processes end-end and constantly seek to improve them.
- Push for and drive the implementation of high potential projects.
- Work with cross-functional teams and other stakeholders to unblock business challenges.
- Perform daily updates on team dashboards, key performance metrics, burns on promotion and incentive.
- Execute promotion & incentive (communications) to drivers, riders, merchant
- Analyze incentive/promotion performance.
- Participate in different projects: new product, new city launches.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Be Group Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Be Group Joint Stock Company

Be Group Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Five Star - 28bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Phường Đa kao, Quận 1, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job305875
