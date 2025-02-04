Tuyển Business Analyst Be Group Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Marketplace Analyst works in collaboration with Marketplace Managers and the Head of Marketplace to execute projects that will tackle several critical operational challenges for be Group among other key operational pillars with a deep analytical approach. We aim to ensure an optimal user experience when using be Group‘s service in Vietnam.

Responsibilities:

- Identify new and scale existing processes to allow be Group to efficiently operate and realize growth.

- Automate processes to drive operational efficiencies and improve marketplace reliability.

- Dig in our data and use your analytic skills to identify opportunities and pitch new project ideas.

- Take big picture ideas and break them into actionable steps, own processes end-end and constantly seek to improve them.

- Push for and drive the implementation of high potential projects.

- Work with cross-functional teams and other stakeholders to unblock business challenges.

- Perform daily updates on team dashboards, key performance metrics, burns on promotion and incentive.

- Execute promotion & incentive (communications) to drivers, riders, merchant

- Analyze incentive/promotion performance.

- Participate in different projects: new product, new city launches.