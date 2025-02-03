Tuyển Business Analyst Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

- Data Management: collect, manage, and analyze data from various sources across the organization, including financial, business, and production data.

- Business Planning: analyze business metrics, forecast trends, and provide insights to support strategic business planning.

- Production Planning: assist in planning and optimizing production processes using data to make predictions and propose improvements.

- Consolidated Reporting: create and maintain consolidated reports from diverse data sources, ensuring accurate representation of the organization's operational status.

- System Integration: ensure effective integration of IT systems to deliver accurate and timely data for decision-making processes.

- Decision Support: provide in-depth reports and analyses to support executive leadership in strategic decision-making.