Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu
• Gather business and system requirements from the client
• Assist the client in defining requirements and suggesting ideas
• Analyze and document requirements
• UML, BPMN knowledge
• Use tools to design UI prototypes (Pencil, Balsamiq, Visio, Figma, etc.)
• Quickly absorb to understand domain knowledge
• Work with QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in a traceability manner among requirements, CR, and implementation
• Support UAT in testing, verifying bugs/issues with client
Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Obtaining IT knowledge-base
• English communication
• Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and internet lookup skills
• Be proactive, creative,e and positive attitude at work
• Highly responsible for the assigned tasks
• At least 2 years experience related
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Having a general check-up is healthy.
• Salary Review, 13th month - salary, company trip yearly, wedding, sickness, disease (Parents, spouse, children), newborn baby, birthday, etc.
• Training and personal development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
