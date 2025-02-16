Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS

Mức lương
20 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu

• Gather business and system requirements from the client
• Assist the client in defining requirements and suggesting ideas
• Analyze and document requirements
• UML, BPMN knowledge
• Use tools to design UI prototypes (Pencil, Balsamiq, Visio, Figma, etc.)
• Quickly absorb to understand domain knowledge
• Work with QC to verify that all requirements of the system are fulfilled by the implementation in a traceability manner among requirements, CR, and implementation
• Support UAT in testing, verifying bugs/issues with client

Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree preferably in Computer Science or Information System
• Obtaining IT knowledge-base
• English communication
• Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and internet lookup skills
• Be proactive, creative,e and positive attitude at work
• Highly responsible for the assigned tasks
• At least 2 years experience related

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Vietnam labor regulations.
• Having a general check-up is healthy.
• Salary Review, 13th month - salary, company trip yearly, wedding, sickness, disease (Parents, spouse, children), newborn baby, birthday, etc.
• Training and personal development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS

CÔNG TY TNHH FANSIPAN LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 34 Hoàng Cầu mới, phường Trung Liệt, Quận Đống Đa, TP.HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

