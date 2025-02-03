Tuyển Business Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3,000 USD

ABOUT YOUR ROLE

Reporting to the Sales Director to ensure relevant metrics and trends are identified and reported to key Stakeholders and Regional parties.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE :

1. Support the development of agreed scorecards across sales teams and sourcing regions markets to track performance KPI

• Support the development of KPI and establish scorecard metrics

• Support the design and development of sales reports for key stakeholders summarizing the data and key trends

2. Assist and support the development of systems and processes to collect, analyze and interpret sales data, leveraging existing data sources and tools. (e.g. Qlik Sense, Salesforce)

• Understand the tools and support the analysis to establish and reconcile gaps and errors

• Support the identification of reporting and analysis problems and work with relevant organizations, systems owners and management to resolve. (e.g. Finance, IT)

• Contribute to the continuous improvement of reporting processes for the sales organization

3. Provide support to the Business Operation & Sales Teams for customer data analysis, rebate analysis, new program ROI analysis, Sales Forecast