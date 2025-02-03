Tuyển Business Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3,000 USD

Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Avery Dennison Vietnam

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Mức lương
Từ 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Từ 3,000 USD

ABOUT YOUR ROLE
Reporting to the Sales Director to ensure relevant metrics and trends are identified and reported to key Stakeholders and Regional parties.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE :
1. Support the development of agreed scorecards across sales teams and sourcing regions markets to track performance KPI
• Support the development of KPI and establish scorecard metrics
• Support the design and development of sales reports for key stakeholders summarizing the data and key trends
2. Assist and support the development of systems and processes to collect, analyze and interpret sales data, leveraging existing data sources and tools. (e.g. Qlik Sense, Salesforce)
• Understand the tools and support the analysis to establish and reconcile gaps and errors
• Support the identification of reporting and analysis problems and work with relevant organizations, systems owners and management to resolve. (e.g. Finance, IT)
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of reporting processes for the sales organization
3. Provide support to the Business Operation & Sales Teams for customer data analysis, rebate analysis, new program ROI analysis, Sales Forecast

Với Mức Lương Từ 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot E.01, Trung Tam Road, Long Hau IP, Nha Be

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

