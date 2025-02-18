Tuyển Business Analyst INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 33 Ba Vi, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working with stakeholders to understand their needs, concerns and the environment that they operate in to define detailed requirements. Gather, organise and synthesize large amounts of information from various sources.
Effectively identify and define business needs and problems/issues to enable a feasible solution scope to be developed.
· Effectively communicating requirements to stakeholders, managing conflicts, issues and changes in order to ensure that stakeholders and project team members remain in agreement on solution scope.
Contributes to the conversion of business needs into functional designs and conduct product training as needed.
Identifies and manages gaps, determining the effectiveness of proposed solutions and developing Business Requirements documents and models.
Identify the risks associated with the proposed solution as well as the risk for not implementing the solution.
Work closely with PM/PO to understand product vision, priority and road-map, clarify and manage product backlog
Ensure the Team understand the product requirements & backlog and the product is delivered at high quality

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree preferably in Computer Science and Business Information System
4 years experienced Business Analyst in the IT software industry
Excellent English communication is a must.
Having experience in domain knowledge of insurance from 1 year
Having a background in technical is a big plus.
Understanding of BABOK Knowledge Areas is a big plus.
Strong MS Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and BA Tools (Visio, Axure, Balsamiq, or Figma)
Experience with testing web/mobile applications is an advantage.
Mature judgment to identify and analyze problems and implement solutions.
Highly organized with a multi-task orientation.
Refine our Agile methodology based on results and client feedback.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.
PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees
PVI Healthcare Insurance for family
Moon cake, Tet Gift
Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.
Monthly birthday parties with cake/
High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).
Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.
Learning and certification support.
Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

