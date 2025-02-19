Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Amoeba làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà số 19 - 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Translating and connecting between Korean clients and the Development Operations team.

- Performing requirements analysis.

- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

- Performing user acceptance testing.

- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Korean level from Topik 5 and above.

- Have an interest in E-commerce and Information Technology.

- Hard work, ready to learn the new system and functions.

- Excellent documentation skills.

- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Very attractive salary based on skills and experience, freely deal with your salary during the interview, review the salary yearly, offer 13th-month salary.

- Pay full insurance for your salary and other benefits according to government regulations.

- 12 days of annual leave per year, public holidays, Tet, and personal leave as the yearly announcement of the Ministry of Labor.

- Lunch support (50,000 VND/day) and 100% motorbike parking fee at the building.

- Modern and cozy kitchens with plenty of snacks and coffee/tea bars every day to ensure your energy level is high when you need it.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Amoeba

