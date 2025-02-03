Tuyển Business Analyst VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 8/1

- 8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor's degree in IT, Business, or related fields is a plus but not mandatory.
- Experience: Experience in customer support, product management, or related roles is preferred.
- Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to conduct training and software demonstrations effectively.
- Analytical mindset with attention to detail.
- Basic understanding of market research techniques.
- Willing to work night shifts to align with U.S. hours.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual salary review
Periodic health check-ups
Team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 8/1-8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Quận Bình Thạnh, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

