Tuyển Business Analyst VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 8/1
- 8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Education: Bachelor's degree in IT, Business, or related fields is a plus but not mandatory.
- Experience: Experience in customer support, product management, or related roles is preferred.
- Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to conduct training and software demonstrations effectively.
- Analytical mindset with attention to detail.
- Basic understanding of market research techniques.
- Willing to work night shifts to align with U.S. hours.
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual salary review
Periodic health check-ups
Team building activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
