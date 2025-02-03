Tuyển Business Analyst VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8/1 - 8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor's degree in IT, Business, or related fields is a plus but not mandatory.

- Experience: Experience in customer support, product management, or related roles is preferred.

- Skills:

- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

- Ability to conduct training and software demonstrations effectively.

- Analytical mindset with attention to detail.

- Basic understanding of market research techniques.

- Willing to work night shifts to align with U.S. hours.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual salary review

Periodic health check-ups

Team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

