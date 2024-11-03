Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty cổ phần CyStack Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

About the role

We are seeking a talented and experienced Business Development Executive to join our team. The ideal candidate will identify and develop new business opportunities for our cybersecurity solutions.

You will work closely with marketing and technical teams to understand market needs and effectively promote our offerings to potential clients.

You will

Develop and execute a comprehensive business development strategy to identify and pursue new sales opportunities for CyStack's cybersecurity solutions. Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers in target industries to increase awareness and drive the adoption of our products and services. Create and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals to potential clients. Work closely with our technical teams to ensure effective and successful implementation of solutions for customers. Track and report on sales activities and progress using our CRM system. Conduct research and gather market intelligence to stay updated on industry trends and competitor activity.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You may be a suitable candidate for this role if you

Demonstrate a proven track record in business development or sales, preferably in consulting, cybersecurity, or SaaS industries. Exhibit excellent communication and presentation skills, capable of explaining complex ideas and solutions to both technical and non-technical audiences. Possess a strong understanding of cybersecurity solutions and their business applications. Showcase strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Are proactive, self-motivated, and results-driven, with a passion for sales. Hold a Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, finance, IT, or a related field. Use English fluently at a professional level. An IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent is a plus.

Tại Công ty cổ phần CyStack Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Competitive salary with a 13th-month salary, contract-based commission, and quarterly bonuses (if KPIs are met). Exciting opportunities to make meaningful contributions in a rapidly growing company within a thriving industry, working alongside passionate and experienced colleagues. An inspiring and supportive work environment that fosters strong connections with other technology companies. Additional benefits include premium health insurance and annual travel trips.

How to apply

We look forward to receiving your CV/Resume, which should include the following information:

Name Education and work experience Achievements, awards, and certificates LinkedIn profile link Brief introduction about yourself, including career aspirations, strengths, and weaknesses Photo of your English certificate or equivalent (if applicable) Portfolio of relevant work (in English)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần CyStack Việt Nam

