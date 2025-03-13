Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
As an Audit Senior, you will collaborate with colleagues from Singapore head office to work on various audit engagements in different industry sectors. You will:
✓Interact with the clients/colleagues in head office to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc…
✓Obtains an understanding of the client\'s business and analyses client issues, reaching logical conclusions by applying theory to practice and appreciates the implication to potential audit issues.
✓Assist with all aspects of the audit process, including planning, fieldwork and completion.
✓Assign roles to members of the auditing team.
✓Oversee staff and act as a middle-man for team needs and requirements.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
✓Strong command in English (Able to read Chinese is a plus)
✓Good organization and multi-tasking skills, including the ability to prioritize various tasks on hand, meet deadlines and commitments
✓Good to Excellent skills in using Microsoft Excel
✓Willing to travel internationally
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
year-end
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI