Tuyển Business Intelligence Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

As an Audit Senior, you will collaborate with colleagues from Singapore head office to work on various audit engagements in different industry sectors. You will:

✓Interact with the clients/colleagues in head office to collect all the necessary data/information, set-up and maintain audit files, prepare leads, etc…

✓Obtains an understanding of the client\'s business and analyses client issues, reaching logical conclusions by applying theory to practice and appreciates the implication to potential audit issues.

✓Assist with all aspects of the audit process, including planning, fieldwork and completion.

✓Assign roles to members of the auditing team.

✓Oversee staff and act as a middle-man for team needs and requirements.