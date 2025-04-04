Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Mức lương
14 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu
Responsible for descriptive and diagnostic analysis of business
Works with the pertinent stakeholders to identify appropriate and necessary data and reporting requirements
Data preparation and modeling
Data visualization, turning raw data into relevant and meaningful insights
Manage data assets, including reports, dashboards, workspaces, and the underlying datasets that are used in the reports
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Business Management (or equivalent experience)
At least 1 years of relevant experience as a Data Analyst/ Business Intelligence (or other analytical roles)
Proficiency in SQL: BigQuery, MySQL, PostgreSQL,...
Strong critical thinking and communication skills (both verbal and written in Vietnamese and English) with the ability to understand and analyze stakeholders requirements
Knowing programming language: Python
Experience with BI Tools: Looker Studio, Power BI, Tableau, Metabase,...
At least 1 years of relevant experience as a Data Analyst/ Business Intelligence (or other analytical roles)
Proficiency in SQL: BigQuery, MySQL, PostgreSQL,...
Strong critical thinking and communication skills (both verbal and written in Vietnamese and English) with the ability to understand and analyze stakeholders requirements
Knowing programming language: Python
Experience with BI Tools: Looker Studio, Power BI, Tableau, Metabase,...
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary increment and bonus based on OKRs mid-year and year-end review.
13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations.
12 days of leave with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave
Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance
Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly.
Holidays bonus
Learning and Development programs
And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system.
Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia.
Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency.
Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.
13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations.
12 days of leave with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave
Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance
Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly.
Holidays bonus
Learning and Development programs
And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system.
Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia.
Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency.
Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI