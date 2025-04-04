Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Business Intelligence

Responsible for descriptive and diagnostic analysis of business

Works with the pertinent stakeholders to identify appropriate and necessary data and reporting requirements

Data preparation and modeling

Data visualization, turning raw data into relevant and meaningful insights

Manage data assets, including reports, dashboards, workspaces, and the underlying datasets that are used in the reports

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Business Management (or equivalent experience)

At least 1 years of relevant experience as a Data Analyst/ Business Intelligence (or other analytical roles)

Proficiency in SQL: BigQuery, MySQL, PostgreSQL,...

Strong critical thinking and communication skills (both verbal and written in Vietnamese and English) with the ability to understand and analyze stakeholders requirements

Knowing programming language: Python

Experience with BI Tools: Looker Studio, Power BI, Tableau, Metabase,...

Quyền Lợi

Salary increment and bonus based on OKRs mid-year and year-end review.

13th-14th month salary in accordance with Company’s policies and regulations.

12 days of leave with full salary. Up to 10 days of sick leave

Meal, gasoline, and mobile phone allowance and personal health insurance package allowance

Annual summer vacation, Team-building activities monthly.

Holidays bonus

Learning and Development programs

And other benefits according to the Company’s compensation system.

Friendly, high-performance, dynamic and modern working environment in a leading Fintech company in Southeast Asia.

Working with the modern equipment needed to improve work efficiency.

Cooperating and working with many domestic and multinational partners.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

