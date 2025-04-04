Tuyển Business Intelligence Apollo Education And Training Organization làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Apollo Education And Training Organization
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Hanoi, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD
About the Role
Are you passionate about education and love helping people make life-changing decisions? As an Educational Consultant, you\'ll be the go-to person for students and parents looking for the best English learning solutions. Your job is to understand their needs, recommend the right courses, and guide them through the enrollment process.
What You’ll Do
1. Consult & Advise
• Talk to potential students and parents, understand their goals, and suggest the best English courses.
• Conduct one-on-one consultations (online & in-person) to explain course benefits and learning outcomes.
• Follow up with leads via phone, email, and messages to turn inquiries into enrollments.
2. Build Relationships
• Provide excellent customer service and ongoing support to students and parents.
• Maintain strong relationships to encourage referrals and long-term engagement.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Apollo Education And Training Organization Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Apollo Education And Training Organization
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI