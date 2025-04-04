Tuyển Business Intelligence Apollo Education And Training Organization làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

About the Role

Are you passionate about education and love helping people make life-changing decisions? As an Educational Consultant, you\'ll be the go-to person for students and parents looking for the best English learning solutions. Your job is to understand their needs, recommend the right courses, and guide them through the enrollment process.

What You’ll Do

1. Consult & Advise

• Talk to potential students and parents, understand their goals, and suggest the best English courses.

• Conduct one-on-one consultations (online & in-person) to explain course benefits and learning outcomes.

• Follow up with leads via phone, email, and messages to turn inquiries into enrollments.

2. Build Relationships

• Provide excellent customer service and ongoing support to students and parents.

• Maintain strong relationships to encourage referrals and long-term engagement.