Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Môi Giới Bảo Hiểm Marsh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu

Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. In more than 130 countries, our 30,000 colleagues work with clients of all sizes to define, design, and deliver innovative solutions to better quantify and manage risk. We offer risk management, risk consulting, insurance broking, alternative risk financing, and insurance program management services to businesses, government entities, organizations, and individuals around the world.

Since 1871, clients have relied on Marsh for trusted advice, to represent their interests in the marketplace, make sense of an increasingly complex world, and help turn risks into new opportunities for growth. We are able to achieve this through our comprehensive global expertise that spans 26 industry practices and more than 30 risk and specialty practices. We are looking for talented professionals to join our team.

About the Program

Marsh’s Graduate Associate program is a 2-year accelerated rotational program open to a select group of highly motivated recent University graduates. We offer graduates on the job training, structured formal training, regular reviews and feedback and a wide range of development programs focusing on business development and client servicing functions.