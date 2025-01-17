Tuyển Business Intelligence Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Perfetti Van Melle (Viet Nam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lô N, đường 26, KCN Sóng Thần 2, Dĩ An, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

BASIC PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:
IT Associate Manager is responsible for executing, planning, and managing a portfolio of IT projects related to Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam's supply chain and finance functions to enable the business's digital transformation. This individual will work closely with the IT Manager and functional teams to drive the country's complex service operations and collaborate with the Global IT operations team to ensure excellent service performance.
Key Accountabilities/Job Description:
1. Participate in IT roadmap/strategies and global project deployments.
2. Engage with the business functions to collect the SAP change request demands, analyze them, and propose the best IT solutions according to their needs.
3. Drive the deliverables of IT vendors and contractors. Ensure service delivery and consistency of the critical SAP application is well maintained.
4. Perform feasibility study, prepare business case, and conduct project planning/scoping and financial analysis for new business demands.
5. Manage assigned IT projects to ensure adherence to budget, schedule, and project scope (SAP S/4 Hana migration…etc).
6. Drive communication and coordination with global IT teams and regularly provide status reports and other IT-related information to project stakeholders and the Management Team.

Khác
Willing to work overtime and travel outside of Vietnam whenever required

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot N, Street No.26, Song Than Industrial Zone No.2, Di An District, Binh Duong Province

