Tuyển Chuyên gia dinh dưỡng/quản lý sức khoẻ Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
Chuyên gia dinh dưỡng/quản lý sức khoẻ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên gia dinh dưỡng/quản lý sức khoẻ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Purpose of Job:
Senior nutritionist will provide personalized and added-value/premium services for Nestlé consumers regarding the nutritional areas of our products and services. They will resolve potential consumer queries, recommend solutions, and guide product usage through features and functionalities according to standard procedures. They will also offer counseling and suggestions for positive changes in nutrition and any health issues of the consumers or their babies; and to the brands/business to ensure Nestlé NHW value and brand reputation.
• Respond to consumers queries on nutrition and health area via phone and written channels in a timely and accurate way
• Provide and clarify information regarding the nutrition of the Nestlé products and services to consumers
• Offer counselling and suggestions of positive alterations in nutrition and dietary restrictions of the consumers and their children or babies
• Follow up with consumers to ensure their issues are resolved
• Inform consumers about new product, functionality and campaign, if any
• Treat serious and sensitive consumer contacts and complaints following the specific guidelines
• Gather consumers\' feedback to generate insights and complete a FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) database and a knowledge-based documents.
• Build a relationship with the stakeholders internally (& external if required), providing them information regarding health and nutrition topics to support business decision making

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 5, Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung,DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

