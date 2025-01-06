Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Navigos Search

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Long Thành, Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Production Supervisor oversees, manages, and develops production associates to meet organizational goals in safety, quality, delivery, cost, and operational excellence. This role ensures the smooth operation of machinery, adherence to processes, and fosters teamwork and empowerment.
• Leadership & Supervision: Manage and lead production teams to achieve performance targets, ensuring alignment with safety, quality, and delivery objectives.
• Operational Ownership: Own area performance metrics (safety, quality, cost, delivery). Ensure compliance with company policies, EHS, and quality standards.
• Training & Certification: Train and certify associates on tools and procedures, ensuring adherence to SOPs and WIs.
• Communication: Conduct regular 1:1 and team meetings to align goals, provide feedback, and discuss development.
• Safety & Compliance: Enforce PPE, LOTO procedures, and ensure a safe working environment. Address hazards proactively.
• Quality Management: Ensure production meets industry and customer quality standards. Investigate and resolve quality issues swiftly.
• Scheduling & Delivery: Oversee order scheduling, material availability, and machine capacity to meet customer deadlines. Align people and machine resources effectively.
• Cost Management: Manage cost performance, overtime, and scrap reduction. Drive productivity improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-phap-che-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-dong-nai-job300337
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Xem nhiều hơn right
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cargill Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm