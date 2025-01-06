Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Navigos Search
- Đồng Nai: Long Thành, Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Production Supervisor oversees, manages, and develops production associates to meet organizational goals in safety, quality, delivery, cost, and operational excellence. This role ensures the smooth operation of machinery, adherence to processes, and fosters teamwork and empowerment.
• Leadership & Supervision: Manage and lead production teams to achieve performance targets, ensuring alignment with safety, quality, and delivery objectives.
• Operational Ownership: Own area performance metrics (safety, quality, cost, delivery). Ensure compliance with company policies, EHS, and quality standards.
• Training & Certification: Train and certify associates on tools and procedures, ensuring adherence to SOPs and WIs.
• Communication: Conduct regular 1:1 and team meetings to align goals, provide feedback, and discuss development.
• Safety & Compliance: Enforce PPE, LOTO procedures, and ensure a safe working environment. Address hazards proactively.
• Quality Management: Ensure production meets industry and customer quality standards. Investigate and resolve quality issues swiftly.
• Scheduling & Delivery: Oversee order scheduling, material availability, and machine capacity to meet customer deadlines. Align people and machine resources effectively.
• Cost Management: Manage cost performance, overtime, and scrap reduction. Drive productivity improvements.
