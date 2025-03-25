Tuyển Cloud Engineer Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 18 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 18 USD

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Mức lương
13 - 18 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 35 Đại Lộ Độc Lập, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 USD

The Job:
As a Packaging Engineer, you will join the HTAS team at Compass II, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker in Vietnam. In this role, you will play a crucial part in special projects to drive business goals while adhering to company. Your responsibilities will include closely coordinating with different stakeholders over the world to ensure the successful delivery of special projects in the plants.
As a Packaging Engineer
You will be working in VSIP 1, Binh Duong and total working hours is 48 hours weekly, from Mon – Fri.
This position is project-based with definite term labour contract. (2 years)
You’ll get to:
Design the packaging structure:
- Design suitable packaging according to product characteristics, transportation and storage requirements.
- Use software to create packaging design drawings.
- Make sure packaging materials are selected and tested to ensure they meet product protection and cost effectiveness requirements.
- Design/create packaging die lines as required.
Maintain BOM:
- Create the PN# and BOMs.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 35 Đại Lộ Độc Lập, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

