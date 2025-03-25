Tuyển Cloud Engineer Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 18 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam
- Bình Dương: 35 Đại Lộ Độc Lập, Bình Hòa, Thuận An, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 USD
The Job:
As a Packaging Engineer, you will join the HTAS team at Compass II, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker in Vietnam. In this role, you will play a crucial part in special projects to drive business goals while adhering to company. Your responsibilities will include closely coordinating with different stakeholders over the world to ensure the successful delivery of special projects in the plants.
As a Packaging Engineer
You will be working in VSIP 1, Binh Duong and total working hours is 48 hours weekly, from Mon – Fri.
This position is project-based with definite term labour contract. (2 years)
You’ll get to:
Design the packaging structure:
- Design suitable packaging according to product characteristics, transportation and storage requirements.
- Use software to create packaging design drawings.
- Make sure packaging materials are selected and tested to ensure they meet product protection and cost effectiveness requirements.
- Design/create packaging die lines as required.
Maintain BOM:
- Create the PN# and BOMs.
Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI