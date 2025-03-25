Tuyển Cloud Engineer Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 13 - 18 USD

The Job:

As a Packaging Engineer, you will join the HTAS team at Compass II, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker in Vietnam. In this role, you will play a crucial part in special projects to drive business goals while adhering to company. Your responsibilities will include closely coordinating with different stakeholders over the world to ensure the successful delivery of special projects in the plants.

As a Packaging Engineer

You will be working in VSIP 1, Binh Duong and total working hours is 48 hours weekly, from Mon – Fri.

This position is project-based with definite term labour contract. (2 years)

You’ll get to:

Design the packaging structure:

- Design suitable packaging according to product characteristics, transportation and storage requirements.

- Use software to create packaging design drawings.

- Make sure packaging materials are selected and tested to ensure they meet product protection and cost effectiveness requirements.

- Design/create packaging die lines as required.

Maintain BOM:

- Create the PN# and BOMs.