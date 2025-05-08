Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job summary: packaging areas. This role involves managing and maintaining various activities such as repair, overhaul, troubleshooting, installation, production line setup, and continuous improvement. The engineer also fosters positive relationships with technicians, excels in customer service, and contributes to financial performance. Additionally, they are tasked with communicating plant goals to the team and driving the implementation of plant strategies.

***Core Responsibilities:

• Leading a dynamic team of 20 members, including Group Leaders, Team Leaders, and Technicians, to foster an environment that emphasizes performance excellence, individual goal achievement, professional development, and positive colleague relations.

• Proactively overseeing the packaging area\'s operations: enhancing & upgrading equipment performance, upholding safety and quality standards, adhering to factory processes and policies, and supporting any preventive maintenance initiatives.

• Demonstrating expertise in applying root cause analysis techniques, such as RCA, 5 Whys, and Fishbone, along with a data-driven mindset to diagnose mechanical issues, conduct routine corrective repairs, facilitate quick changeovers, and manage part inventories efficiently.

• Key collaboration interfaces include preventive maintenance, equipment projects, production, supply planning, EHS (Environmental Health and Safety), quality assurance, and human resources.

• Lead Quality/FP&R/EHS standard: refer to R & R matrix detail for each standard.