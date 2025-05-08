Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước
- Bình Dương: Colgate
- Palmolive Viet Nam
- My Phuoc Branch, Lot D
- 9
- CN, My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park, Thoi Hoa Ward, Ben Cat City, Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job summary: packaging areas. This role involves managing and maintaining various activities such as repair, overhaul, troubleshooting, installation, production line setup, and continuous improvement. The engineer also fosters positive relationships with technicians, excels in customer service, and contributes to financial performance. Additionally, they are tasked with communicating plant goals to the team and driving the implementation of plant strategies.
***Core Responsibilities:
• Leading a dynamic team of 20 members, including Group Leaders, Team Leaders, and Technicians, to foster an environment that emphasizes performance excellence, individual goal achievement, professional development, and positive colleague relations.
• Proactively overseeing the packaging area\'s operations: enhancing & upgrading equipment performance, upholding safety and quality standards, adhering to factory processes and policies, and supporting any preventive maintenance initiatives.
• Demonstrating expertise in applying root cause analysis techniques, such as RCA, 5 Whys, and Fishbone, along with a data-driven mindset to diagnose mechanical issues, conduct routine corrective repairs, facilitate quick changeovers, and manage part inventories efficiently.
• Key collaboration interfaces include preventive maintenance, equipment projects, production, supply planning, EHS (Environmental Health and Safety), quality assurance, and human resources.
• Lead Quality/FP&R/EHS standard: refer to R & R matrix detail for each standard.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI