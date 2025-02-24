Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Purpose of the Job/Job Mission

Support in providing the required quotation services within the given time and required quality, while ensuring compliance with Bühler related Directives and EHS standards.

*** Essential Functions:

- Repair, install, commissioning, troubleshoot, inspect and modify Bühler equipment at customer sites.

- Coordinate Bühler and/or customer technicians/engineer during start-ups, maintenance and installation jobs

- Review, improve, update maintenance practices to be in line with industries best practices

- Develop innovative solutions to complex technical problems that arise during start-up.

- Provide training to customers

- Prepare written reports in full details of the service activities of the trouble process

- Assess customers’ needs and make recommendations with regards to spare parts, upgrading and process improvement

- Promote Bühler Customer Service and help customers to plan future service (service con-tracts).