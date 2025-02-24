Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Purpose of the Job/Job Mission
Support in providing the required quotation services within the given time and required quality, while ensuring compliance with Bühler related Directives and EHS standards.
*** Essential Functions:
- Repair, install, commissioning, troubleshoot, inspect and modify Bühler equipment at customer sites.
- Coordinate Bühler and/or customer technicians/engineer during start-ups, maintenance and installation jobs
- Review, improve, update maintenance practices to be in line with industries best practices
- Develop innovative solutions to complex technical problems that arise during start-up.
- Provide training to customers
- Prepare written reports in full details of the service activities of the trouble process
- Assess customers’ needs and make recommendations with regards to spare parts, upgrading and process improvement
- Promote Bühler Customer Service and help customers to plan future service (service con-tracts).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI