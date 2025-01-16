Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* This role will be working full-time at LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam site in VSIP 3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong Province.

* We think it’s important that you’re in control of your data and as part of the recruitment process; Your direct application at the LEGO Careers Website will be prioritized. Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser for your application: https://bit.ly/40xK9yf

Core Responsibilities

• Ensure that the LEGO Production team meets the reliability requirements of the company and product quality.

• Coordinate the area staff in the absence of the Maintenance Supervisor/Manager in order to compleate maintenance activities.

• Coordination with other departments.

• Ensure the development of preventive and corrective maintenance activities, creation and execution of continues improvement journey.

• Software System monitoring, debugging and troubleshooting operational problems (PLC, Controller, Drivers, Robotic systems).