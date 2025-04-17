Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
- Bình Dương: 06 street, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Perform Signal Integrity (SI) & Power Integrity (PI) analysis and simulation for PCB & Substrate MLO designs to ensure signal performance and reliability.
• Collaborate with PCB, substrate MLO teams to optimize component, materials, layer stack-up, placement, power plane, signal routing,…
• Evaluate high-speed signal performance, power delivery network (PDN), and EMC/EMI characteristics such as insertion loss, return loss, impedance, crosstalk, eye diagram, …
• Conduct Pre-layout & Post-layout simulations to validate design criteria before manufacturing.
• Analyze internal technical research (ITR) to develop solutions and design guidelines.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Have a good background in electronics component, electrical fundamental, …
• Have a knowledge about high-speed interface like PCIE, USB, …
• Have a knowledge about power supply like LDO, DC-DC switching regulator,...
• Fresher graduates with a strong academic record (high GPA) are encouraged to apply
• Familiar with Ansys SIwave /Electronic Desktop, Cadence Sigrity SI/PI is desirable, though not essential.
• Comprehensive training will be provided.
Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI