Tuyển Cloud Engineer Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 06 street, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Perform Signal Integrity (SI) & Power Integrity (PI) analysis and simulation for PCB & Substrate MLO designs to ensure signal performance and reliability.
• Collaborate with PCB, substrate MLO teams to optimize component, materials, layer stack-up, placement, power plane, signal routing,…
• Evaluate high-speed signal performance, power delivery network (PDN), and EMC/EMI characteristics such as insertion loss, return loss, impedance, crosstalk, eye diagram, …
• Conduct Pre-layout & Post-layout simulations to validate design criteria before manufacturing.
• Analyze internal technical research (ITR) to develop solutions and design guidelines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, …
• Have a good background in electronics component, electrical fundamental, …
• Have a knowledge about high-speed interface like PCIE, USB, …
• Have a knowledge about power supply like LDO, DC-DC switching regulator,...
• Fresher graduates with a strong academic record (high GPA) are encouraged to apply
• Familiar with Ansys SIwave /Electronic Desktop, Cadence Sigrity SI/PI is desirable, though not essential.
• Comprehensive training will be provided.

Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 06 street, Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

