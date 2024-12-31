Tuyển Cloud Engineer Response Viet Nam co.ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Response Viet Nam co.ltd
- Bình Dương: Lô A13
- A14 đường số 1, Cụm Công nghiệp thị trấn Uyên Hưng, Phường Uyên Hưng, Thành phố Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
II. GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
• Optimize manufacturing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability.
• Ensure compliance with European standards and regulations for exported wood furniture.
• Identify and implement cost-saving measures while maintaining product quality.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance production workflows.
III. JOB DESCRIPTION
• Process Improvement: Analyze current manufacturing processes and implement improvements to enhance productivity and reduce waste.
• Quality Assurance: Develop and maintain quality control procedures to ensure products meet European export standards.
• Data Analysis: Collect and analyze production data to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.
• Equipment Maintenance: Recommend and oversee the maintenance of machinery to prevent downtime and ensure optimal performance.
• Collaboration: Work closely with design, procurement, and production teams to ensure seamless execution of manufacturing processes.
• Training: Train production staff on updated processes, new machinery, and quality standards.
• Safety Compliance: Ensure adherence to workplace safety protocols and environmental regulations.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Response Viet Nam co.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Response Viet Nam co.ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI