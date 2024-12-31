Tuyển Cloud Engineer Response Viet Nam co.ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

II. GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

• Optimize manufacturing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

• Ensure compliance with European standards and regulations for exported wood furniture.

• Identify and implement cost-saving measures while maintaining product quality.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance production workflows.

III. JOB DESCRIPTION

• Process Improvement: Analyze current manufacturing processes and implement improvements to enhance productivity and reduce waste.

• Quality Assurance: Develop and maintain quality control procedures to ensure products meet European export standards.

• Data Analysis: Collect and analyze production data to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.

• Equipment Maintenance: Recommend and oversee the maintenance of machinery to prevent downtime and ensure optimal performance.

• Collaboration: Work closely with design, procurement, and production teams to ensure seamless execution of manufacturing processes.

• Training: Train production staff on updated processes, new machinery, and quality standards.

• Safety Compliance: Ensure adherence to workplace safety protocols and environmental regulations.