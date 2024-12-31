Tuyển Cloud Engineer Response Viet Nam co.ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Response Viet Nam co.ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Response Viet Nam co.ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Response Viet Nam co.ltd

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Response Viet Nam co.ltd

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lô A13

- A14 đường số 1, Cụm Công nghiệp thị trấn Uyên Hưng, Phường Uyên Hưng, Thành phố Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

II. GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
• Optimize manufacturing processes to improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability.
• Ensure compliance with European standards and regulations for exported wood furniture.
• Identify and implement cost-saving measures while maintaining product quality.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to enhance production workflows.
III. JOB DESCRIPTION
• Process Improvement: Analyze current manufacturing processes and implement improvements to enhance productivity and reduce waste.
• Quality Assurance: Develop and maintain quality control procedures to ensure products meet European export standards.
• Data Analysis: Collect and analyze production data to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.
• Equipment Maintenance: Recommend and oversee the maintenance of machinery to prevent downtime and ensure optimal performance.
• Collaboration: Work closely with design, procurement, and production teams to ensure seamless execution of manufacturing processes.
• Training: Train production staff on updated processes, new machinery, and quality standards.
• Safety Compliance: Ensure adherence to workplace safety protocols and environmental regulations.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Response Viet Nam co.ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Response Viet Nam co.ltd

Response Viet Nam co.ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: A13 – A14, Street #1, Uyen Hung Industrial Park, Uyen Hung Ward, Tan Uyen District, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

