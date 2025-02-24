Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Bonfiglioli Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Bonfiglioli Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: Lô C
- 9D
- CN, KCN Mỹ Phước 3, P.Mỹ Phước, TX.Bến Cát, T.Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. EHS
• Always promote health and safety in the workplace
• Display excellent personal safety and challenge others when seeing unsafe behavior
• Responsible for safe operations in the production area with support of safety team.
• Ensure good housekeeping production area according to company policies and 5S program.
2. PRODUCTION PROCESS
• Presenting at each production lines, monitoring 4M (Man, Machine, Method & Materials) to ensure process stability. All work instructions and company's rule are followed strictly.
• Feedback abnormalities to related sections to improve production performance as machine breakdown, missing material, human errors, etc.
• Working closely with QC to ensure First Time Quality (FTQ) and quality are consistence. Moving towards to Zero escape defects to our customers.
• Interface for alignments during transfer phase between global and local R&D to ensure NPI works smoothly.
• Line balancing to avoid process islands & minimize process bottleneck.
• Standardizing training documents, methods to lift up operator skill sets.
• Applying SMED concept to minimize change over time for critical machines.
• To assist and work closely with production manager in all production activities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bonfiglioli Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bonfiglioli Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
