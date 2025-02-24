Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Bonfiglioli Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. EHS

• Always promote health and safety in the workplace

• Display excellent personal safety and challenge others when seeing unsafe behavior

• Responsible for safe operations in the production area with support of safety team.

• Ensure good housekeeping production area according to company policies and 5S program.

2. PRODUCTION PROCESS

• Presenting at each production lines, monitoring 4M (Man, Machine, Method & Materials) to ensure process stability. All work instructions and company's rule are followed strictly.

• Feedback abnormalities to related sections to improve production performance as machine breakdown, missing material, human errors, etc.

• Working closely with QC to ensure First Time Quality (FTQ) and quality are consistence. Moving towards to Zero escape defects to our customers.

• Interface for alignments during transfer phase between global and local R&D to ensure NPI works smoothly.

• Line balancing to avoid process islands & minimize process bottleneck.

• Standardizing training documents, methods to lift up operator skill sets.

• Applying SMED concept to minimize change over time for critical machines.

• To assist and work closely with production manager in all production activities.