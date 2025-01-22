Tuyển Cloud Engineer Deepgreen Design Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DeepGreen is a white-label, original-design focused, furniture supply company, leading home and furniture brands and retailers globally.

The businesses are headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Dongguan and Guangzhou, China, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates.

We are a product development and compliance - focused business.

We are rapidly growing and are looking for talented, enthusiastic team members to join our talented teams!

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Responsible for furniture new product development drawing work, including three views, parts drawings, specifications, BOM table, etc.;

• Clear design rendering image, show key points and function with image;

• Recommended KD method, material & finish requirement, and make the necessary notes include of design value, key structure and focus points;

• Create accurate construction documents, assembly instructions and line drawings to help the Production Department perform at a top rate of accuracy, efficiency, and speed;