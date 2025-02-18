Tuyển Cloud Engineer Specialized Bicycle Components Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SUMMARY:

As the Manufacturing Engineer you will be responsible for leading development of our alloy and/or Composite bicycle products from design review to production. You will be responsible for working directly with Design engineers and the suppliers base to ensure project goals are met and delivered on time.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1) Manufacturing Engineering for assigned Projects

a. Ensure products are correctly designed, drawn, documented, tooled, lab tested & field tested for production according to Specialized’s requirements.

i. Review 3D/2D with manufacturers to identify potential manufacturing issues. Document design requested changes for manufacturability with deliverable of concise document showing issues and proposed changes to design engineers.

ii. Review and document manufacturing process.