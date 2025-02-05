Tuyển Cloud Engineer AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Job description:

1. Process development/improvement, defect analysis, quality/productivity improvement, cost reduction.

2. Provide solutions to support production yield and capacity, while communicate with other teams related(like quality, production,customer,and vendor)

3. Introduce new product to mass production and follow up continue improvement.

4. Optimize production processes and tooling to enhance yield and capacity.

5. Develop and maintain process control documentation (WI, SOP, BOM, ECN, Labor hour…etc).

6. Verification and doing DOE to improve process to solve process problems in manufacturing rated to quality and efficiency.

7. Other tasks assigned

RBA Duties:

With rights and duties to understand RBA, and with the rights and duties to feedback problems and provide suggestions.