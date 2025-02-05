Tuyển Cloud Engineer AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.

AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Cloud Engineer

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Giang: Khu công nghiệp Hòa Phú, Hiệp Hòa, Bắc Giang, Thành phố Bắc Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Job description:
1. Process development/improvement, defect analysis, quality/productivity improvement, cost reduction.
2. Provide solutions to support production yield and capacity, while communicate with other teams related(like quality, production,customer,and vendor)
3. Introduce new product to mass production and follow up continue improvement.
4. Optimize production processes and tooling to enhance yield and capacity.
5. Develop and maintain process control documentation (WI, SOP, BOM, ECN, Labor hour…etc).
6. Verification and doing DOE to improve process to solve process problems in manufacturing rated to quality and efficiency.
7. Other tasks assigned
RBA Duties:
With rights and duties to understand RBA, and with the rights and duties to feedback problems and provide suggestions.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Over 3 years experience for process engineering in production manufacturing,
2. College Degree or above, Mechanical or Electronics majors.

Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.

AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Thị Trang Nguyễn

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất