Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 40 - 50 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Navigos Search

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
40 - 50 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 40 - 50 USD

We are seeking a v-Dimensional Management Engineer to join our cross-product engineering central team and support the development of all Microsoft Devices. In this role, you will work closely with product development team, manufacturing launch team, and our supplier partners on requirements management, understanding and managing variations through end-to-end dimensional management to deliver innovative products with premium experiences. As a member of this central engineering team, you will also support in developing & maintaining engineering systems & tools, transforming on the processes, tools & methodologies to build up competitive advantages for Microsoft Devices and enable product development success.
The Dimensional Management Engineer will need:
• Collaborate with Industrial Design (ID) and Mechanical Engineering (ME) partners to convert desired product experiences to appropriate specifications & dimensional requirements.
• Provide guidance on dimensioning schemes, datum selections, measurements, and GD&T application in accordance with ASME standards as well as needs of downstream assembly & system.
• Lead TA/VSA and then collaborate with partner teams on appropriate countermeasures to address identified risks & challenges.
• Coordinate Development Validations & Verifications (DEV V&Vs) planning activity and then drive supplier partners on readiness of measurement system to support DEV V&Vs and sustaining, this includes but not limit to guiding checking or holding fixture design, document measurement operation procedures, problem solving on metrology issues and measurement system qualification through correlation, gauge repeatability & reproducibility (or attribute repeatability & reproducibility for qualitative results), travel may be required.
• Lead the creation of DEV health dashboard and collaborate with internal & external partners for problem solving to get issues resolved to enable product ramp up on time & cost target.
• Work with manufacturing engineering teams and/or manufacturing vendors during the development of dimensional controls to ensure the quality tradeoff in between functionality and manufacturability.
• Provide guidance to other ME or ODM partners DEV team in the dimensional analysis requirements and processes. Participate in concurrent design development activities to ensure that the Dimensional Management objectives are maintained during collaborative design reviews.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

