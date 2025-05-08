Tuyển Cloud Engineer Manpowergroup Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

RMA:

1. Establish customer return & analysis system to meet customer quality needs;

2. Coordinate the RMA/FA work mode of each OPU and continuously optimize the e-RMA system;

3. Establish an assessment mechanism to regularly monitor the RMA repair days & client FIR;

4 Assist CQS to participate in customer FACA review meetings and customer/third-party audits.

Customer Quality:

IPQC:

1. Responsible for product quality monitoring and improvement

2. Responsible for product quality risk management and early identification

3. Responsible for quality training and assessment