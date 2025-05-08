Tuyển Cloud Engineer Manpowergroup Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Manpowergroup Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/06/2025
Manpowergroup Vietnam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Manpowergroup Vietnam

Mức lương
1 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Số 149, đường số 10, Khu đô thị, công nghiệp và dịch vụ VSIP Hải Phòng, xã Lập Lễ, huyện Thuỷ Nguyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

RMA:
1. Establish customer return & analysis system to meet customer quality needs;
2. Coordinate the RMA/FA work mode of each OPU and continuously optimize the e-RMA system;
3. Establish an assessment mechanism to regularly monitor the RMA repair days & client FIR;
4 Assist CQS to participate in customer FACA review meetings and customer/third-party audits.
Customer Quality:
1. Establish a customer return and analysis system to meet customers’ needs for quality issues;
2. Coordinate the RMA/FA working mode of each OPU and continuously optimize the e-RMA system;
4Assist CQS to participate in customer FACA review meetings and customer/third party audits.
IPQC:
1. Responsible for product quality monitoring and improvement
2. Responsible for product quality risk management and early identification
3. Responsible for quality training and assessment

Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Manpowergroup Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Căn-tin
Free Lunch

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Manpowergroup Vietnam

Manpowergroup Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 8th Floor, Capital Tower, 109 Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam

