Tuyển Cloud Engineer Manpowergroup Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Manpowergroup Vietnam
- Hải Phòng: Số 149, đường số 10, Khu đô thị, công nghiệp và dịch vụ VSIP Hải Phòng, xã Lập Lễ, huyện Thuỷ Nguyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
RMA:
1. Establish customer return & analysis system to meet customer quality needs;
2. Coordinate the RMA/FA work mode of each OPU and continuously optimize the e-RMA system;
3. Establish an assessment mechanism to regularly monitor the RMA repair days & client FIR;
4 Assist CQS to participate in customer FACA review meetings and customer/third-party audits.
Customer Quality:
1. Establish a customer return and analysis system to meet customers’ needs for quality issues;
2. Coordinate the RMA/FA working mode of each OPU and continuously optimize the e-RMA system;
4Assist CQS to participate in customer FACA review meetings and customer/third party audits.
IPQC:
1. Responsible for product quality monitoring and improvement
2. Responsible for product quality risk management and early identification
3. Responsible for quality training and assessment
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Manpowergroup Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Free Lunch
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Manpowergroup Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI